Commuters are facing major delays after a landslide blocked the main rail line between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Scotrail urged travellers to use alternative routes while workers continue to clear and make safe the landslip near Winchburgh, West Lothian, with delays expected as buses shuttle passengers between Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park.

Flooding and high winds earlier caused disruption for commuters across the country.



A Scotrail spokesman said: "Engineers are on site assessing the damage and putting plans in place to reopen the railway.

"If you’re travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow in either direction, we recommend using services via Queen St Low Level/Bathgate, or via Glasgow Central/Shotts or Carstairs."

Humza Yousaf, Scottish Transport Minister, tweeted: "It should be noted that safety is the main issue here.

"Simply a matter that cannot and will not be compromised on.

"As the picture demonstrates, landslips present a very real danger to our rail services.

"Plan will be to inform people before the evening peak of service disruptions."

It follows an early-morning train has derailed after a landslip in the Highlands on Monday.

Five passengers were believed to have been on board the 6.03am service from Mallaig to Glasgow Queen Street when it came off the track.

The slip resulted in the line being blocked between Arisaig and Glenfinnan, Lochaber. No-one was hurt in the incident.

Below, Scotrail Chief Operating Officer Angus Thom gives an update.

