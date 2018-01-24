THE former SNP childcare minister suspended over alleged harassment will not return to Holyrood before the Budget vote, the Herald understands.

Mark McDonald is still expected to be embroiled in disciplinary procedures when MSPs cast their final vote on the 2018/19 budget in mid-February.

Although his absence will not affect the SNP's ability to secure the Budget, missing such a key moment would be a sign of the seriousness of his predicament.

There have been rumours he could ultimately resign as an MSP.

Mr McDonald, who currently sits as the Independent MSP for Aberdeen Donside, has been missing from Holyrood since he quit the cabinet in disgrace on November 4.

He stepped down after a woman formally complained to the SNP about a sexually suggestive text message.

He apologised for “inappropriate” behaviour towards others, though he downplayed it as a misguided attempt at humour, and suggested he might return as a minister in the future.

Nicola Sturgeon also downplayed Mr McDonald’s comments at first, saying his behaviour was “of a kind “that some others may well have thought was not serious enough to resign”.

But a week later Mr McDonald admitted his action had caused “considerable distress and upset” and that he had accepted an offer of support “through the SNP” to address it.

After a second allegation surfaced, Mr McDonald was suspended by the SNP on November 16, losing both the parliamentary whip and his place in the party.

Ms Sturgeon has said the probe into his conduct will “take as long as it takes”.

It is understood the SNP has outsourced its investigation to a law firm and that Mr MacDonald has engaged his own lawyer and been interviewed.

However the SNP’s internal structures mean the process is a slow-moving one.

Once the investigation has concluded, it will submit its findings to the SNP’s disciplinary committee, which can recommend censure, suspension or expulsion.

The committee’s recommendation will then go to the SNP’s ruling national executive committee (NEC), which only meets once a month.

It is understood the first NEC which could consider the matter will be in late February, after the budget vote.

It was reported this week that Mr McDonald was poised for an imminent return to Holyrood, as he had been allocated a room on the SNP floor in the parliament.

However the room was allocated between his resignation and suspension, and was simply the room occupied by the MSP who placed him as a minister, Maree Todd.