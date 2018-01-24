JACK McConnell has claimed “massive egos” and ideologies are the main obstacle to a deal between Holyrood and Westminster over Brexit.

The former Labour First Minister said that if he was still leading the Scottish Government the row would have been defused last year.

His comments come amid continued tension between MSPs and the UK Government over the key piece of legislation paving the way for leaving the EU in 2019.

The cross-party consensus at Holyrood is that the EU (Withdrawal) Bill would “undermine the devolution settlement” in its current form.

MSPs want Clause 11 of the Bill, which would see even devolved powers repatriated from the EU to Westminster instead of Holyrood, removed or replaced.

If the Bill is not amended to Holyrood’s satisfaction, MSPs have said they intend to withhold legislative consent, which would create an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

The UK Government, after failing to deliver its promise to amend the Bill in the Commons, is now pledging to amend it in the House of Lords, but many MSPs remain sceptical.

The SNP Government has warned it will introduce a rival Continuity Bill at Holyrood if the problem continues, something which could lead to a huge constitutional tangle.

Lord McConnell, who was First Minister of a Labour-LibDem coalition from 2001 to 2007, said the situation was “deeply, deeply frustrating”.

He told ITV Border: “The reality is that 18 months on from the start of these discussions we still don’t have an agreement between the UK Government and the Scottish Government on the way ahead, or the distribution of responsibilities following exit from the European Union.

“It is time that people put their massive egos aside. It is time that they put their ideologies aside, on both sides, in Edinburgh and in London, and that they reach agreement.

“I think it would be better if they did this in public, with a transparent open discussion, the way we had in the 1990s. That’s why devolution, the basic settlement, has survived.”

Asked what he would be doing if he was still First Minister, Lord McConnell replied: “If I was First Minister now in Holyrood, we would not be in this situation.

“The discussion would have been taking place in public, we would have been publishing our proposals, and insisting the UK Government publish them, and there would have been an agreement last year.”

The discussions on the Bill are being led by deputy First Minister John Swinney and Brexit minister Michael Russell for the Scottish Government.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell and Cabinet Office minister David Lidington are on the UK side, with Mr Lidington recently replacing former deputy PM Damian Green.

The two sides are trying to thrash out which repatriated powers will pass to the devolved legislatures and when, and which will be part of UK-wide common frameworks.

SNP MSP Sandra White said: "An eight year stint in the Lords has clearly left Jack McConnell somewhat detached from reality – he must have missed the joint working between the SNP Scottish Government and the Labour Government in Wales on this.

"Jack McConnell skilfully manoeuvred Labour out of power 11 years ago and, thankfully, his party has been nowhere near it since."