A BOY is seen 'bus surfing' on the back of a number 26 in Edinburgh.

The shocking image is from footage of the boy hanging on to the back of the bus in the Scottish capital has emerged on social media.

The video appears to have been taken by someone in a car driving behind the bus alongside Meadowbank Stadium.

Loading article content

A person can be heard saying "rascal".

It is unclear when the footage was taken.

The video was posted on STUDENTbible's Facebook page.

The bus, which is Tranent-bound, shows an Edinburgh Zoo advertisement which may have kept the boy out of direct view of passengers and the driver.