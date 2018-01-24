HOLYROOD has voted against putting the controversial integration of transport policing in Scotland on hold.

The Scottish Conservative justice spokesman had told MSPs it is "time to pause" the merger.

He said the planned April 2019 date for the full integration of British Transport Police (BTP) north of the border with Police Scotland is "unachievable".

He urged MSPs to back a review to examine whether the aims of the merger can be reached in an alternative way "fewer risks".

Senior officers from Police Scotland and BTP have said the forces would not be fully integrated by the deadline, which was set after legislation to on the merger was passed at Holyrood in June.

Mr Kerr said his party agrees with the British Transport Police Federation the current climate of policing in Scotland does not support integration and also highlighted the importance of railway policing to public safety, particularly terrorism.

He said Police Scotland is undergoing a "challenging" period as Chief Constable Phil Gormley is on leave, facing misconduct allegations which he denies, and other senior officers are also subject to misconduct allegations.

In a Holyrood debate, he said: "The merger might be a good idea. It might deliver the kind of seamless police service and cost savings that Ministers clearly believe it will but it has to be done right.

"It is clear that the integration date is unachieveable."

Mr Kerr said the merger faced difficulties over pensions, terms and conditions, cross border policing and budgets.

He continued: "It has to be more sensible to just take a step back, pause and set a realistic timeframe."

The Conservative called for a review, involving a detailed, costed plan "which asks whether the aims of integration can be secured through a different route with fewer risks".

He added: "It is time to pause, it is time to listen."

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said BTP already relies on the single force for key anti-terrorism support in Scotland.

He said there is a triple lock guarantee on pensions and terms and conditions for the BTP in Scotland and steps had been taken to outline this to staff and officers.

He acknowledge "some level of discontent" regarding this and said further work would happen to ensure staff and officers understand the transfer and the Scottish Government would honour its commitment.

He told MSPs: "The will of the parliament is that integration should happen."

Labour's Colin Smyth also raised staff pay and conditions.

"Whilst the government has confirmed that jobs, pay and pensions will be protected during the process of integration, too many questions remain unanswered about the long-term implications of integration for staff," he said.

"The consequences of this uncertainty is there for all to see."

He said a staff survey found two thirds of officers were unsure whether they would transfer to Police Scotland following integration.

He added: "We urgently need firm proposals from the government to protect staff pay and conditions in the long-term.

"Moving forward with this integration before these details have been published and agreed would be utterly irresponsible."

MSPs voted by 59 to 57 in favour of the Conservative motion, as substantially amended by the Scottish Government to remove the call for a pause.