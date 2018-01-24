It is time to emerge from the duvet days of January and head for the hills

With February comes the promise of longer days and more time to head for the hills to make the most of Scotland’s romantic landscapes at the George Hotel - which has just scooped a top Bar Dining Hotel of the Year Award at the 2018 Scottish Hotel Awards.

An escape to Inveraray, in Argyll and Bute, offers a complete contrast from weekly routines. Its picturesque streets are lined with neat, whitewashed houses with blackened window surrounds and have remained almost unchanged since they built in the late 18th century – when Inveraray was created as Scotland’s first planned town.

Loading article content