It is time to emerge from the duvet days of January and head for the hills

With February comes the promise of longer days and more time to head for the hills to make the most of Scotland’s romantic landscapes.

An escape to Inveraray, in Argyll and Bute, offers a complete contrast from weekly routines. Its picturesque streets are lined with neat, whitewashed houses with blackened window surrounds and have remained almost unchanged since they built in the late 18th century – when Inveraray was created as Scotland’s first planned town.

The Royal Burgh, home to the Duke of Argyll, was built up around the needs of the herring industry – the origin of the famous Loch Fyne Kipper. And today it is still a mecca for lovers of seafood, and smoked salmon in particular, with the famous Loch Fyne Oyster Bar at the head of the loch.

The focus of life in Inveraray is the George Hotel – one of the world’s oldest family-run inns.

In 1860, the Clark merged two private houses to create the George Hotel. The seventh generation of the same family still welcomes visitors today. The present owner, Donald Clark, has carefully and sensitively restored and enhanced the bedrooms, restaurants and bars to create a unique atmosphere.

And with its original solid stone flagstoned floors and four roaring log and peat fires, the George bar is a lively haunt with a wide choice of real ales, 100 malt whiskies and an extensive wine list.

On the menu are locally sourced ingredients such as West Highland beef and lamb and Loch Fyne salmon, used imaginatively and simply to produce well cooked meals at a great price. It deservedly earns its place in the good pub guide and the good beer guide.

Special offers at The George

February Fever

Book any room on a Monday to Friday for £75, including breakfast during February, except February 11 to 18. Payable in advance, does not include drinks. Cancellation policy is 48 hours before arrival date, full refund given. Cancellations within this period will be charged at the normal room rate for first night. Please quote code FF2018 when making your reservation.

Spring fling

Enjoy a carefree holiday for two with dinner, B&B and champagne on arrival. Two nights from £230, three nights from £345. Available from Sunday to Friday inclusive, £50 dinner allowance per night, some terms and conditions apply.

Contact The George Hotel on 01499 302111 or email info@thegeorgehotel.co.uk