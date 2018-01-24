BREXIT has turned out "less badly" than feared, David Cameron has claimed.

In unguarded comments caught on camera, the former Prime Minister, who called the 2016 referendum on Britain’s future in Europe, said it was a "mistake" to leave the European Union but it was "not a disaster".

Mr Cameron was talking to steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal at the World Economic Forum in Swiss ski resort Davos.

In footage highlighted by Channel 5 News, Mr Cameron was asked about Brexit.

He said it was "frustrating" and "as I keep saying, it's a mistake, not a disaster".

The former Conservative leader then told Mr Mittal: "It's turned out less badly than we first thought."

But, he added: "It's still going to be difficult."

Nigel Farage, the former Ukip leader, tweeted the video of Mr Cameron with the caption: “Busted.”

Gisela Stuatrt, who chairs the pro-Brexit Change Britain campaign, said: "The architect of Project Fear has finally realised that his claims of doom and gloom were baseless scaremongering.

"Remain campaigners predicted increased unemployment and recession. In fact, the UK has enjoyed continued economic growth and record high job numbers.

"I hope that pro-EU MPs who continue to do Britain's economy down join Mr Cameron in admitting they're wrong and focus their energies on getting the best Brexit deal for the UK," she added.

During the referendum campaign, Mr Cameron gave an apocalyptic vision of Brexit, warning that voting yes would be like pushing the "self-destruct" button and that deciding to leave the EU was akin to putting a "bomb" under the UK economy.

The former premier, who is penning his political memoirs, is no stranger to unguarded comments.

In 2014 after the Scottish independence referendum, he was forced to apologise to the Queen after being recorded telling the former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg that she “purred down the line” when he informed her that Scotland had voted to stay in the United Kingdom.

A year later, before giving a speech in Leeds on regional devolution, Mr Cameron joked: “We just thought people in Yorkshire hated everyone else, we didn’t realise they hated each other so much.”