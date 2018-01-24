MSPs have rebuked Justice Secretary Michael Matheson over a lack of transparency in his work with the police oversight body, and demanded he minute all meetings in future.
In a Holyrood debate, the Scottish Tories demanded a “full and independent investigation” into Mr Matheson intervening in a decision of the Scottish Police Authority in November.
After he asked the SPA to “reconsider” its decision to reinstate absentee Chief Constable Phil Gormley despite bullying allegations against him, the SPA performed a swift U-turn.
Despite the gravity of the meeting, it was not minuted.
The Tories's motion said Mr Matheson had “not acted transparently or openly”.
However MSPs, including the government side, backed a Labour compromise by 88 votes to 34 saying all future meetings between the SPA and Government should be minuted.
Labour’s Daniel Johnson said: “The Scottish Government must listen to the will of parliament and instruct civil servants to minute all ministerial meetings as a matter of urgency.”
LibDem MSP Liam McArthur said: “While the Justice Secretary was sensible to ask questions, Parliament has rightly condemned the secrecy surrounding his actions.”
Green MSP John Finnie added: “On the issue of transparency, I'm sure the government will reflect that things perhaps could have been done better.”
A separate Tory motion to pause the merger of British Transport Police and Police Scotland because of behind-the-scenes problems was defeated after the Greens abstained.
Opposition MSPs said ministers had missed a chance to avoid worse trouble down the line.
