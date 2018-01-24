AN MSP has spoken of how coming across an abused toddler as a young nurse haunted her for the next three decades.

Emma Harper, SNP MSP for the South Scotland region, said the 18-month-old girl had been admitted to hospital with a respiratory illness before cigarette burns were discovered all over her body.

Ms Harper raised the disturbing case during a debate on “adverse childhood experiences” (ACEs) raised by fellow SNP MSP Gail Ross.

ACEs cover issues such as abuse, neglect and dysfunctional home environments – and their long-term impact on a person’s health and behaviour.

Ms Harper said recent child abuse allegations, such as the historic claims coming to light at Smyllum Park orphanage in Lanark, had made the memory especially powerful.

She said: “My first experience of witnessing child abuse occurred when I was a student nurse.

“As part of my training I did a clinical rotation at paediatrics. I was part of a team looking after an 18 month old girl, who had been admitted for a respiratory illness.

“And that was when the cigarette burns were discovered – cigarette burns on her arms, her chest and on her back.

“She was 18 months old, and I was 18 years old at the time. And I’ve thought about this a lot over the last 30-odd years.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton, who previously worked for a range of children's charities, told of a nine-year-old boy he had come across in a care home who had been through 37 “failed foster and residential placements”.

He added: “That a boy the age of my eldest son could have endured such a fractured existence kept me awake at night – should keep all of us awake at night.

“The trauma he had suffered in early life had created such a profound attachment disorder in him, that he went to every new foster placement expecting it to fail.

“In a desperate attempt to exert some control of his life, he would – through challenging behaviour – seek to bring that placement crashing down on his terms, rather than wait for what he saw as the inevitable rejection by his foster family.”

Ms Ross said ACEs had been cited as the “single greatest unaddressed public health threat that we face”.

She called for action across all sectors of society, adding: “We are never going to close the attainment gap until we address this, because children can’t learn properly when they are suffering trauma.

“Let’s get them talking about feelings. Let’s teach them to be kind and loving individuals who matter.”