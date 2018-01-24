POST-punk legend Mark E Smith has died at the age of 60.

The news was confirmed in a statement from The Fall's manager Pam Van-Damned posted on the Facebook page of the band's record label Cherry Red.

His final performance was at the Queen Margaret Union in Glasgow, where he sang from his wheelchair with his right arm in a sling.

Ms Van-Damned said: "The day I've been dreading. 'It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith. He passed this morning at home."

"A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time."

Mark had been ill for some time and the band was forced to cancel a string of Fall gigs in late 2017 after suffering from "bizarre and rare medical issues", as his manager put it.

WATCH: Music review - The Fall at Oran Mor, Glasgow

Famous fans were quick to pay their respects.

The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess wrote: "So so sad to hear that we’ve lost Mark E Smith. A true uncompromising musical maverick. A genius, a curmudgeon and someone whose company it was an honour to share. So long M.E.S x x x "

Film director Edgar Wright posted: "Alas, the great Mark E Smith has passed away. Not merely a legend of indie music, but someone who, for me, was a gateway into that very genre. Will be blasting the A Sides album all week now. The Fall are no more, long live the Fall!"

BBC Radio 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne described him as “one of my biggest heroes”. She added: “Had a nightmare interviewing him (of course) but then he put me in a song. So sharp, clever and untouchably cool.”

Contemporary Pete Wylie, best known as the front man of Mighty Wah!, said: “Known him a long time and had the usual mixture of madness and monkey business with him. Love The Fall. So many tales.”

The snarling singer formed the band in 1976 in Prestwich, Greater Manchester and was the only ever-present member, having notched up 31 albums and going through over 60 band members.

Their biggest chart hits were cover versions. There's A Ghost in My House originally by R. Dean Taylor reached number 30, while Victoria, a Kinks song, got to number 35.

Smith, born in Salford in 1957, were better regarded for his albums, and 11 made the top 40, including 1993’s The Infotainment Scan, which reached No 9, Shift-Work (17) and The Frenz Experiment (19)

In August, the band cancelled shows in New York and Louisville, Kentucky, after Smith was hospitalised for issues relating to his throat, mouth and respiratory system.

At the time the Fall’s manager, Pamela Vander, issued a statement saying: “Unfortunately, it would be a gamble on his health to fly anywhere over the next couple of months.”

It would have been the Fall’s first US dates in a decade. In late December further US dates were cancelled, with Vander citing “a full year of bad health” as the reason.

But it did not stop Mark E Smith playing Glasgow in November at the Queen Margaret Union, which would be his last gig with The Fall.

He went off after 40 minutes and sang the final four songs out of sight, but that that was not an unusual occurance for Mark E Smith in his final years with the band.

The nearest thing he came to a ballad was a paen to Scotland's capital in which he sings: "As I sit and stare at all of England's sores, I tell you something, I wish I was in Edinburgh."