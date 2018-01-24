THERESA May is to ratchet up the pressure on social media giants, calling on them to “step up” their efforts and stop providing platforms for terror, extremism and child abuse.

"No-one wants to be known as the 'terrorists’ platform' or the first choice app for paedophiles,” she will declare in a keynote speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when she will also urge investors to use their influence to persuade social media platforms to do more to remove illegal content.

Following her address to the global elite, the Prime Minister will hold private talks with Donald Trump. It will be the first time they have met since they clashed over the US President's retweeting of videos by UK-based far-right group Britain First.

Mr Trump, who cancelled a working visit to Britain over fears of mass protests, is still set to undertake a four-day state visit, having accepted an invitation from the Queen. But No 10 has repeatedly refused to say whether or not this will take place this year.

On Wednesday, Emmanuel Macron – who will become the first world leader to have a state visit to the US, in April – in his keynote address to the forum declared: “France is back. France is back at the core of Europe.”

He warned globalisation was in crisis.

“In terms of trade, we are moving back again towards greater protectionism, greater fragmentation and we are undoing what globalisation has been able to achieve. In terms of climate change, we are losing the battle.”

He asked: “How are we going to explain to people that they are going to be more vulnerable?”

Meanwhile, Angela Merkel called on countries to work more closely together to solve the world’s economic problems and urged fellow leaders to fight back the “poisonous” effects of populism.

On Brexit, the German Chancellor made clear she wanted a “great partnership” with the UK but pointed out how full single market access meant there had to be freedom of movement.

Ahead of Mr Trump’s arrival on Thursday, US officials adopted a bullish tone, challenging claims that his America First agenda was damaging globalisation and trade.

Wilbur Ross, the US Commerce Secretary, said: "A trade war has been in place for quite a little while. The difference is US troops are now coming to the ramparts."

In her speech, Mrs May will promise to put the UK at the forefront of efforts to improve ordinary people's lives with new technologies such as artificial intelligence[AI].

But she will say that, like any business, tech companies need to take their responsibilities to society seriously.

The PM will acknowledge that social media firms have made progress in taking down extremist footage since she joined Mr Macron and Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni in demanding action at the United Nations last September.

But she will warn: "Technology companies still need to go further in stepping up to their responsibilities for dealing with harmful and illegal online activity.

"These companies simply cannot stand by while their platforms are used to facilitate child abuse, modern slavery or the spreading of terrorist and extremist content."

During her two-day visit, Mrs May will host round-table discussions among leading figures in the tech and life sciences industries.

She will stress her determination to establish the UK as a world leader for AI, describing the challenge of harnessing its capabilities for the public good as "one of the greatest tests of leadership for our time".

Meanwhile, Labour’s John McDonnell is to warn the global elites gathered at Davos there will be "a price to pay" if they stand in the way of change to the international economic system.

Attending the Swiss ski resort's forum for the first time, the Shadow Chancellor will warn that the super-rich face "a political and social avalanche" unless the demands of ordinary people are met.

Speaking ahead of his trip, Mr McDonnell said he would use a speech on Friday to demand a global drive against tax-dodging and financial secrecy as well as democratic control over the economy.

"I am going to Davos with a warning for the global elite. The Davos few have hoarded power and wealth and failed the many. If they stand in the way of the change that's needed, they risk raising the price they pay. Change is coming either way," insisted the Shadow Chancellor.