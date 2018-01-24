Drinking fountains are to be installed at two of Scotland’s busiest railway stations in a bid to cut down on plastic bottle waste and litter.

Glasgow Central Station and Edinburgh Waverley will see the refreshment devices installed in the coming months after owners Network Rail bowed to pressure from campaigners alarmed at the mountains of plastic entering rubbish tips each year.

The move will allow commuters to fill their own bottles on the go and not rely on having to purchase expensive water supplies from stores.

It has been reported that Network rail were previously against the move because it could affect the rental income it receives from shops which sell bottled water.

However, the company has now had a change of heart, with a spokesman saying: “We are supportive of having water fountains in our managed stations and will be looking to see how we can take this forward.”

Calls have been made for years to allow passengers to fill up their own bottles at stations, rather than rely on shops and kiosks.

But in a letter from 2010 seen by The Times, the Department for Transport’s stations policy co-ordinator told one campaigner that Network Rail had claimed that “installing water fountains would take away the revenue that retailers receive from the sale of bottled water (and other drinks) and rents that Network Rail receives from retailers is a significant source of revenue”.

Other stations managed by Network Rail which could also see new fountains installed include main terminuses in London, Reading, Birmingham New Street, Bristol Temple Meads and Manchester Piccadilly.

It was recently revealed that only 7.5 billion of the 13 billion plastic bottles used in the UK each year are recycled, while the rest end up in landfill, are littered or incinerated.

Burning or throwing bottles into landfill produces around 233,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions a year, while littered plastic bottles harm the countryside and wildlife and end up in the seas where they make up a third of all plastic pollution.

Anti-litter groups have welcomed the move, saying it was an important step in the fight against the tide of plastic waste unleashed by wasteful modern culture.

Carole Noble, Operations Director at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: "This move by Network Rail is to be hugely welcomed.

“Each of us, as individuals, need to take steps to live more in a more sustainable way, and that should include reducing our use of single-use drinks containers.

“Using a drinks fountain is not a step backwards, it is a huge step forwards towards a more sustainable country."

Paul O’Connell, of the Drinking Fountain Association, which seeks to safeguard historic fountains and build new ones, told The Times: “We warmly welcome the news that Network Rail are looking into installing fountains in train stations. We’d love to see the first fountains installed in train stations in time for summer 2018 when demand peaks.”

Last year, Nicola Sturgeon announced she will introduce intends to introduce a deposit return scheme for used drinks cans and bottles will to tackle the rising tide of waste ending up in the countryside and seas.

Earlier this week Environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham urged UK Ministers to follow suit, saying the Scottish Government had a "duty to demonstrate leadership" on this issue.

The Scottish Government has pledged to back the European Union's vision to phase out single-use plastics by 2030, with Cunningham urging the UK to do the same "Brexit or no Brexit".

She made the plea as she addressed an audience of business and environmental leaders at Scotland House in London.

Ms Cunningham said: "The Scottish Government is responsible for the environmental protection of around 10 per cent of Europe's coastline so we have a particular duty to demonstrate leadership.”