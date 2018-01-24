GRAEME Murty 3, Derek McInnes 0. It was generally regarded as a humiliation when Aberdeen kept hold of their manager after months of interest and intrigue from his boyhood team Rangers earlier in the season but it was the Ibrox side’s supporters who were laughing last night when the man once only presumed to be keeping McInnes’ seat warm completed this notable personal hat-trick in the space of eight weeks.

The Ibrox side climb back to second on the strength of this victory, which came after back-to-back wins at the end of November and start of December. As merited as Murty's big moment was, secured by a goal in either half by Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier, it was fitting that his first act after the final whistle was to march on and applaud his goalkeeper Wes Foderingham. The custodian made at least five important saves in the course of this match, although it said it all for Aberdeen last night that they looked most threatening once they had gone two goals behind.

Rangers have returned from Florida with a raft of new loan signings and a monumental injury list, including the likes of Kenny Miller, Ross McCrorie, Ryan Jack, Graham Dorrans and Bruno Alves. Having masterminded those back-to-back wins with a slender squad, Graeme Murty pitched three of his new boys into action from the start. Russell Martin accompanied David Bates in central defence – his first act was to usher a ball behind for an Aberdeen corner - Sean Goss looked composed in a midfield holding role while Jamie Murphy was dangerous in bursts off the left. News reports elsewhere yesterday suggested Greg Docherty would be next to sign, a deal having been agreed of £670,000 with Hamilton Accies for the midfielder’s services.

Having spurned Rangers’ advances, Derek McInnes’ reception was about as warm as could be expected, emerging pre-match to loud boos for him and his coaching staff. Aberdeen, comfortable victors against St Mirren on Scottish Cup duty whilst the Ibrox side were inactive due to the cancellation of their trip to Fraserburgh, introduced Scott McKenna for Mark Reynolds but were otherwise unchanged, which meant a start for one-time Rangers target Kenny McLean, freshly loaned back to the club after his January move to Norwich City.

A 2-1 win for the visitors here last May was their first triumph in Govan since 1999 but most of the first half here was more redolent of the club’s other fruitless visits. The Dons had the post to thank for not being in arrears early on, Josh Windass lashing in a low shot which deflected off the lunging Anthony O’Connor, struck the woodwork and rebounded back into the grateful arms of Joe Lewis.

Aberdeen springing to life was as sudden as it was unexpected. McLean slalomed past a few men and released the ball to Gary Mackay-Steven, but the former Celtic winger, so sure-footed with his finish against St Mirren, could only strike the legs of Foderingham. The Rangers goalkeeper had another important save shortly afterwards, when Greg Stewart played in McLean, whose finish again didn’t find a corner.

By then, though, Aberdeen were a goal down, courtesy of Morelos, on the very day he had appeared on a Colombian talk show to talk of his hopes of winning a big move to the Barclays Premier League in the summer. The stocky little striker had actually spurned one headed chance by the time his big moment arrived just after Mackay-Steven’s chance. It owed much to a devilish early cross from Daniel Candeias, but Morelos’ movement round the back was excellent and he found the corner of the net with a smart downward header.

The second half began with the home fans getting upset about the leniency of referee Bobby Madden – Scott McKenna in particular got the benefit of the doubt for a challenge on Morelos which earned only a booking rather than a red card – but the little Colombian spurned two golden chances of his own to make the game safe, trudging off a tad petulantly afterwards, to be replaced by debut boy Jason Cummings.

The strong running of Windass was becoming a real feature of this game, though, and when Tavernier played the Englishman through between the central defence and the onrushing Lewis, the goalkeeper sent him crashing unceremoniously to the turf. It was a clear penalty, even if the big goalkeeper got the worst of the collision, required to be stretchered off. Danny Rogers’ first touch on his debut was to fish the ball out of his net, sent the wrong way by a convincing Tavernier spot kick.

Just when all hope was lost Aberdeen belatedly threatened to make things interesting again, some set-piece pinball forcing Foderingham into a hat-trick of fine saves from Rooney, McKenna et al. The Rangers goal continued to lead a charmed life, Aberdeen's misfortunes only adding to the jubilation in the home areas.

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Foderingham; Tavernier, Martin, Bates, John; Holt, Goss; Candeias (Cardoso 90), Windass (Halliday 89), Murphy; Morelos (Cummings 70).

Subs not used: Alnwick, Cardoso, Herrera, Halliday, Hodson, Kranjcar, Cummings

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1): Lewis (Rogers 80); Logan, McKenna, O’Connor, Considine; McLean, Shinnie; Stewart (McGinn 60), Christie, Mackay-Steven (Ball 75); Rooney.

Subs not used: Rogers, Reynolds, Arnason, Ball, Wright, Maynard

Referee: B Madden

Bookings: Considine 44 , McKenna 60, Shinnie 86

Attendance: 49,707

