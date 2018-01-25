IT was stormy and forbidding weather in Edinburgh yesterday.

And perhaps it was tempting to read too much into the gloomy weather as one was trying to digest the latest series of announcements from Scotland's arts funding body, based at Waverley Gate in the centre of the capital.

In this case, the announcement was the long-awaited decision on which of the nation's arts organisations would receive three year funding deals.

READ MORE: Fringe's dismay as it loses out in £99m new funding package from Creative Scotland

The weather was no guide: with a budget boost from the Scottish Government, Creative Scotland has managed to largely avoid cuts - and certainly the 30% of so cuts which they were considering, in a worst case scenario, late last year.

However, after the budget, the arts funders had, perhaps, a harder series of actions to take than mere slashing cuts.

After all, to be funded on a consistent financial basis for three years provides stability and guaranteed income: it is perhaps the most solid and dependable support Creative Scotland can offer.

So on the list of 116 organisations to be given the funding, you would expect to, and do, see some pillars of Scottish culture: the Edinburgh International Festival, theatres such as the Citizens of Gorbals, the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh and the Dundee Rep.

There are 19 new names on the list of regularly funded organisations to be supported by the body, including interesting companies like young people's theatre Toonspeak, and Starcatchers, which makes work for the under fives.

And there are 20 organisations who have been dropped from the list.

There are some big names there: in Edinburgh, in particular, the Fringe, the Festival City Theatres Trust and the City of Literature Trust have all lost their regular funding. In Glasgow, the Transmission gallery and bold visual arts organisation NVA have also lost their regular funding.

Creative Scotland has put aside money - around £2m - for a 'transition fund' for groups that have lost their funding: all of the groups who lost out will receive this six month funding pot.

There will also be an extra £1m for the next 12 months to fund touring companies before the new touring fund begins.

But with well-noted pressure on the National Lottery income companies that have lost regular funding may regard relying on Open Funding (a Lottery pot) as less than re-assuring.

It is notable, too, that several bodies who do not produce art, but instead support and promote artists and artforms, are now regularly funded: Creative Edinburgh, the Federation of Scottish Theatre, the Scottish Music Industry Association and the Scottish Contemporary Art Network.

This may raise eyebrows in some quarters, especially artists who feel, as originators and creators, they should receive priority for funds.