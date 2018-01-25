DAVID Mundell has been called on to resign as MPs vented their anger that the likes of Lord Sugar and Baroness Mone would now have "more say over Scotland's future" than they would.

The Scottish Secretary - who failed to honour his commitment to bring amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill in the Commons to allay fears of a “power-grab”; they will now be brought forward in the Lords - was branded a serial offender by the SNP, who claimed “time is running out” for the Tory frontbencher.

However, sources close to Mr Mundell made clear he had no intention of resigning and said calls for him to do so were “daft” and “silly”.

During Scottish Questions, the Secretary of State was taken to task by a number of Nationalist MPs, eight of whom asked the same question to drive home their point.

Mhairi Black, who represents Paisley and Renfrewshire South, noted: "What I'd like the minister to justify is how it can be okay that Michelle Mone and Alan Sugar are going to have more of an impact on this Bill than Scotland's members, some of whom are on his own side."

Her SNP colleague Drew Hendry also pointed out: "This means Karren Brady, Sebastian Coe, Joan Bakewell and 26 Church of England bishops now have more say over Scotland's future than their elected MPs. Will he finally apologise for that sad state of affairs?"

Mr Mundell said he regretted the situation, took full responsibility for it but did not apologise.

He told MPs the Lords would debate Clause 11 of the bill, which deals with devolved powers, together with the Government’s proposed changes and there would be “further opportunities to debate that amendment in this House and, of course, the Scottish Parliament".

But Pete Wishart, the Nationalists’ Shadow Commons Leader, upped the ante and suggested the Scottish Secretary should go.

He accused Mr Mundell of being “personally responsible for a breakdown in the relationship” between Westminster and the Scottish Government.

The Perth MP asked: “Has he now had the time to think about his own position?”

The Scottish Secretary insisted Mr Wishart’s negative tone was in sharp contrast to that of his SNP colleague, Michael Russell, the Scottish Government’s Brexit Minister, who had pursued a “very professional approach” to difficult matters.

Later, Ian Blackford, the Nationalist leader at Westminster, said Mr Mundell should be “deeply ashamed” of what had happened to the bill.

He said David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, appearing before a Commons committee earlier in the day had “dropped the Secretary of State right in it,” stressing how the amendments row was down to Mr Mundell.

“There is a picture beginning to emerge that the Government are distancing themselves from David through the Brexit Secretary saying it is his[Mr Mundell’s] responsibility.”

Mr Blackford pointed to the amendments row, the controversy over RBS branch closures, and the Scottish Secretary’s suggestion about how Scotland should, through the Barnett Formula, get extra money on the back of the Con-DUP deal.

“We have had a number of circumstances where David has not delivered for Scotland. It’s a question for the Secretary of State to answer,” he added.

Lesley Laird for Scottish Labour also hit out, citing Mr Mundell’s “lack of judgement” in appointing Keith Cochrane, the interim chief executive of Carillion, as an adviser to the Scotland Office.

“He has lost his grip on his department, his advisers and cannot even keep his band of Scottish Tory MPs content. Perhaps it is time for him to follow Mr Cochrane out of the door,” added the Shadow Scottish Secretary.

But a Scotland Office source dismissed Ms Laird’s comments as “silly” and hit back at Mr Wishart’s resignation call. “He should consider how daft he sounds when he comes out with complete nonsense like this.

“His claims are ridiculous and he would be well-advised to follow the constructive approach taken by his colleague Mike Russell.”