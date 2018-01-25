THERESA May has come under pressure to sack her Children's Minister after he attended a controversial men-only charity dinner where hostesses were reportedly groped, sexually harassed and propositioned.

Nadhim Zahawi, the MP for Stratford-on-Avon, insisted he "found the event extremely uncomfortable" and left early, tweeting: "I do unequivocally condemn this behaviour. The report is truly shocking. I will never attend a men-only function ever."

Popular comedian David Walliams, who hosted the event, which was attended by leading figures in politics, business and finance, stressed how he was “absolutely appalled” by the reports of sexual harassment. He made clear he was there strictly in a professional capacity and left the event immediately after he had finished hosting it at 11.30pm.

The Presidents Club, which organised the black-tie dinner at London’s Dorchester Hotel, announced it was closing down while the Charity Commission said it was launching an urgent investigation

Several charities, including the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, made clear they were returning donations in the wake of the allegations.

Businessman David Meller, who helped organise the event, quit his role as a member of the Department for Education’s board and from the charitable Mayor's Fund for London.

At Westminster, there was an urgent debate on the revelations, exposed in an undercover operation by the Financial Times.

Labour’s Jess Phillips told MPs: "What happened is women were bought as bait for men who were rich men, not a mile from where we stand, as if that is an acceptable behaviour; it is totally unacceptable."

The SNP’s Carol Monaghan said: “We have heard reports of toilets being monitored and of women who were lingering too long in them being called out and led back to the ballroom. That is not sexism; that is slavery.”

Turning to Mr Zahawi, Sarah Jones, the Labour MP for Croydon Central, noted: “If it transpires the minister did not report his concerns and he attended the event on previous occasions, it is obvious he needs to resign. Our women, our young girls are too important to be getting this kind of message from our leaders and to think it is acceptable.”

Anne Milton, the Education Minister, expressed her own shock at the Presidents Club event, saying: “It is quite extraordinary to me, in the 21st century, allegations of this kind are still emerging. Women have the right to feel safe wherever they work and the type of behaviour alleged to have occurred is completely unacceptable.”