THERESA May has come under pressure to sack her Children's Minister after he attended a controversial men-only charity dinner where hostesses were reportedly groped, sexually harassed and propositioned.

Nadhim Zahawi, the MP for Stratford-on-Avon, insisted he "found the event extremely uncomfortable" and left early, tweeting: "I do unequivocally condemn this behaviour. The report is truly shocking. I will never attend a men-only function ever."

Popular comedian David Walliams, who hosted the event, which was attended by leading figures in politics, business and finance, stressed how he was “absolutely appalled” by the reports of sexual harassment. He made clear he was there strictly in a professional capacity and left the event immediately after he had finished hosting it at 11.30pm.

