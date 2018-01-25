COMMUTERS struggled home through delays and detours after a landslip blocked the main cross-country rail route and floods and high winds caused disruption on roads around the country.

Mud and rocks fell on to the tracks at Winchburgh in West Lothian leading to shuttle buses being brought in and cancellations to some services.

Heavy rain had earlier brought flooding to the line near Linlithgow causing delays in the morning rush hour between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

There were fears of more to come with high wind warnings were extended as Storm Georgina battered the UK with gusts of up to 90mph possible.

A second landslip at Kirkconnel in Dumfries and Galloway also led to cancellations between to trains between Glasgow and Carlisle and services in Ayrshire but engineers cleared the debris allowing trains to run.

Frustrated commuters sought and shared information on social media.

Fiona McAra posted: "I thought my train couldn't be more delayed. And then we started to reverse...#adventuresincommuting."

Scotrail said disruption was expected until into the evening with trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh stopping at Linlithgow with buses shuttling people on to Edinburgh.

The operator urged passengers travelling between the two cities use alternative rail routes while services between Edinburgh and Dunblane and Edinburgh and Stirling were also affected.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf tweeted: "It should be noted that safety is the main issue here.

"Simply a matter that cannot and will not be compromised on. As the picture demonstrates landslips present a very real danger to our rail services.

"Plan will be to inform people before the evening peak of service disruptions."

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: “We apologise to customers for any disruption this will cause to their day, and share their frustration, however their safety is our number one priority. “Our engineers are on the ground assessing the damage and doing everything possible to keep people moving."

Many ferry services cancelled while flooding has disrupted road and rail travel as Storm Georgina moved across the country.

Met Office yellow "be aware" warnings for high winds across northern Scotland have been extended to 5pm.

A gust of 85mph was recorded on South Uist while there were 75mph gusts at The Needles on the Isle of Wight and Anglesey off Wales.

Forecasters said gusts of 70 to 80mph are likely in northern and western parts of the Highlands and could even reach 90mph around the Western Isles.

Flooding has also caused problems, particularly in southern Scotland with the Whitesands in Dumfries closed to vehicles due to the River Nith flooding.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued 32 flood warnings, the majority of them in the Borders and Tayside.

Mr Yousaf also urged people to check with transport providers before travelling.

He tweeted: "With high winds and persistent rain fall it has been a difficult morning in some parts of the country."

Some Caledonian MacBrayne ferry services have been cancelled due to the weather while Argyll Ferries said that due to high winds, sailings on the Gourock to Dunoon route may be liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.

Met Office spokesman Alex Burkill said: "Storm Georgina has arrived meaning it's very windy across much of the UK especially in Scotland.

"We could see gusts of 60, 70mph and up to 80mph and could even get up to around 90mph around the western isles."