Rail passengers face a second day of disruption as the main Edinburgh to Glasgow line remains closed following a landslip.
ScotRail said it will reopen the line “when it is safe to do so” after mud and rocks fell on to the tracks at Winchburgh on Wednesday.
Engineers worked through the night but the line was not ready to open for the morning rush hour.
People travelling between the two cities are urged to travel from the low level at Glasgow Queen Street on the service via Bathgate, or from Glasgow Central to Edinburgh via Shotts or Carstairs.
Replacement buses are operating between Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park.
Transport Minister Humza Yousaf tweeted: “Engineers working throughout night, however, message from @ScotRail clear – main Gla-Ed line will NOT be safe to use in time for tomorrow morning peak.”
A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: “Disruption caused by the landslip at Winchburgh will continue this morning.
“We will only reopen the line between Edinburgh and Linlithgow when it’s safe to do so.
“We apologise for the disruption, but the safety of our customers and staff is our priority. Our engineers have been working through the night to restore services as quickly as possible.”
Heavy rain brought flooding on the line near Linlithgow earlier on Wednesday, leading to disruption during the morning rush hour between Glasgow and Edinburgh.
A landslip at Kirkconnel in Dumfries and Galloway also led to cancellations between Glasgow and Carlisle and services in Ayrshire, but engineers cleared the debris allowing trains to run.
