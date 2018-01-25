THE main rail line between Edinburgh and Glasgow has reopened following a landslip.

The route was closed at Winchburgh on Wednesday afternoon after mud and rocks fell on to the tracks amid heavy rain.

ScotRail praised the work of engineers who have now cleared the area.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "Following the landslip at Winchburgh, the line between Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park was closed in the interests of customer and staff safety.

"Thanks to the dedication and expertise of our engineers on the ground, who have been working tirelessly, we have now managed to safely reopen the line between Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park.

"Services will now start to run in both directions between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High, and between Edinburgh and Dunblane.

"We are grateful to our customers for their patience as we worked to safely reopen the line."

Bad weather on Wednesday also brought flooding to some lines and there was another minor landslip at Kirkconnel in Dumfries and Galloway, leading to disruption to services between Glasgow and Carlisle.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: "The reopening of the line between Edinburgh and Glasgow will be welcome news and I'd like to thank passengers for their patience over the past couple of days while the ScotRail Alliance has dealt with this matter.

"Any incidence like this will always be challenging, bringing with it an element of disruption.

"However, it is critical in such circumstances that the line only reopens once it is absolutely safe to do so and I'd like to thank everyone involved in the clearance operation which has enabled services to be restoredngineers cleared the debris allowing trains to run.