A California judge has barred the parents accused of torturing their children and shackling them to beds for months at a time from contacting them.

David and Louise Turpin are accused of abusing their 13 children – ranging from two to 29 years old – before they were rescued on January 14 from their home in Perris. They have pleaded not guilty to torture and other charges.

A judge signed a protective order on Wednesday prohibiting the couple from contacting their children, except through lawyers or investigators.

