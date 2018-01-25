A commuter train has derailed in northern Italy, killing at least three people, seriously injuring 10 and trapping others heading into Milan at the start of the work day, officials said.

The Trenord train derailed on Thursday at a switch track near the Pioltello Limito station on the outskirts of the city, halting train traffic into and out of Italy’s financial capital for hours.

At least two main cars from the middle of the train peeled off the rails but were still standing, albeit at an angle. Rescue crews climbed through the crushed sides of the cars trying to get to trapped passengers.

