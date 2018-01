IN a twist on Burn’s Night traditions, a well-known Scottish brand is set to formally pipe a container of haggis ice cream through a famous part of Aberdeen’s city centre.

Mackie’s of Scotland has arranged for its one-off flavour – which contains one whole haggis per tub – to be piped into its recently-opened ice cream parlour, with the piper starting his route outside the entrance of the imposing Marischal College.

Robert Reid of the Deeside Caledonia Pipe Band will pipe the haggis ice cream the short journey to the 19.2 parlour on Thursday.

