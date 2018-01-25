THERESA May has said she was “frankly appalled” about reports of sexual harassment of women at the men-only Presidents Club charity dinner at London’s Dorchester Hotel earlier this week.

Speaking to Bloomberg at the Davos economic summit, the Prime Minister said she said she thought the “objectification of women” in this way was a thing of the past.

She also confirmed that Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Minister, who attended the event but left early because he felt uncomfortable, would be keeping his job despite calls for him to be sacked.

Following the disclosures about the event in the Financial Times, charities and businesses sought to dissociate themselves from the Presidents Club.

A number of charities, including Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, that have benefited from the £20 million raised by it Club over more than 30 years said they will now refund previous donations.

Businessman David Meller quit his roles at the Department for Education and the Mayor's Fund for London over his involvement in organising the event.

Mrs May said: “I was frankly appalled when I read the report of this Presidents Club event. I thought that that sort of attitude of the objectification of women was something that was in the past. Sadly, what that event showed is that there is still a lot more work for us to do.

“I will continue to work, as I have done in my time in politics, to a point where we really can say women are respected and accepted and treated as equals.”

Asked if she thought rules needed to be changed, Mrs May replied: “Sadly, what we saw from this Presidents Club is, this is about attitudes. It’s about saying that actually women are not objects just to be used by men. Actually we are equals; we have our own position, our own abilities and that should be respected.”

The PM went on: “So I will continue to work - I’ve done it in politics, I’ve done it in business - to ensure that people recognise the value that women can bring to business, can bring to politics...just in general, that attitude that says that women are objects, that we erase and eradicate that attitude. It’s so important that women are able to take their place as equals.”

Questioned about Mr Zahawi’s ministerial future, she said: “I understand that Nadhim was uncomfortable about what happened at the dinner and left the dinner on that basis.”

According to the FT, the hostesses at the event were told to wear skimpy black dresses, black underwear and "sexy" black shoes.

Reporter Madison Marriage, who went undercover as part of the paper's investigation, said she was groped several times and that other hostesses had suffered similar treatment.

The Charity Commission said it was looking into the allegations "as a matter of urgency".

The Dorchester Hotel said it was not aware of any claims following the event and an investigation had been launched.

A spokesman for the Artista agency, which recruited the hostesses, said they were not aware of any claims of sexual harassment but that any complaints would e dealt with promptly and fairly.