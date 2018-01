A worshipper who was struck by a van in an alleged terror attack as he lay collapsed in the street suffered “catastrophic” injuries that would have killed him almost instantly, a court has heard.

Muslims rushed to the aid of Makram Ali, 51, when he fell to the pavement in Finsbury Park, north London, at around 12.14am on June 19 last year during Ramadan.

Approximately two minutes later, he and nine others were hit by a white van, which prosecutors allege was driven at them in a deliberate act of terror by Darren Osborne, of Glyn Rhosyn in Cardiff.

Loading article content