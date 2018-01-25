THE Spanish government is seeking legal advice on challenging the proposed candidacy of Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to lead a new Catalan government.
Spanish deputy prime minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Thursday that the government has asked the consultative State Council for its opinion on whether such a challenge can be presented before the Constitutional Court.
If the council agrees, a challenge on Friday, it could halt a vote on Mr Puigdemont.
Ms Saenz de Santamaria said Mr Puigdemont’s legal status does not allow him to appear in person for the investiture.
Mr Puigdemont is wanted in Spain on possible rebellion and sedition charges as part of an investigation into the Catalan parliament’s declaration of independence October 27.
Spain also intends challenging any plan to vote him in in absentia.
