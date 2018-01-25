A priest who wrestled a drunken would-be thief to the ground has admitted he feared he might have died in the attack.
Father Gerry Magee, of St Winin's in Kilwinning, in Ayrshire, said: "He could have had a knife. I could've been lying there dead and nobody would know until the lady came this morning to open up the church."
The incident, on Tuesday, began in the afternoon when the 62 year old clergyman answered a knock on the manse door from a man asking for food.
Fr Magee offered to help him with a bag of groceries from the church next door. But when they got there, the drunken man shoved him against a wall and demanded money instead.
"He had me up against the wall and ripped off my collar," Fr Magee said. "He grabbed the keys but I pushed him and he fell on the floor."
The ordeal ended after he persuaded the man to come with him back to the manse and was able to make a break for it in the open air, before taking refuge in a library and calling for help.
Police are looking for a suspect described as white, scruffy, and aged 25-30.
