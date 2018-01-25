A CHARITY which helps ex-service men and women says it is a step closer to establishing a ‘veterans’ village’ in Scotland after announcing plans for 24 flats solely for the use of former members of the armed forces.

Erskine has announced it will press ahead with the construction of the apartment building on the grounds of its estate near Bishopton, Renfrewshire, this year.

Studies have shown that veterans are more prone to homelessness than non-veterans and are 10 per cent more likely to become homeless in Scotland, and it is hoped that the village will help them establish a life among a community they are familiar with.

Loading article content