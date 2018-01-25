A pensioner security guard who died in freezing conditions at the site of Afton Windfarm near New Cumnock has been named as Ronnie Alexander, 74.
One of his two daughters, Tracey Fraser, 48, said he had been trapped in snow for four and half hours and had died from severe hypothermia.
He was guarding the remote site, which is under construction, with a colleague who has not been identified.
Ms Fraser, who lives in Kilmarnock, praised police and rescue services who rescued her father for their efforts, despite the fact that hospital staff were unable to save him. However she revealed that he had been stuck in a snowdrift in blizzard conditions through the night on Sunday. Although emergency services were alerted to the men's need for help at 8.50pm they were not found until 1.30am.
"It's very raw just now, we can't get over it," she added. "It's just so tragic. Hours and hours he's been lying in the snow."
He continued to work into his seventies because he was in good health and remained active, she said. "He was such a lovely helpful, fit and healthy man."
Police Scotland, the Health and Safety Executive and the wind farm's owners are all investigating what happened at the site, which appears to have lost all heat and lighting after the storm caused a power cut. Mr Fraser's employers CSM Facilities said their thoughts were with Mr Alexander's wife and family, and they were cooperating fully with the investigations.
