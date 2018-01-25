THE mother of a boy who died after a gravestone fell onto him in a cemetery has said she will "never feel peace" after an inquiry ruled her son's death could have been prevented.

Ciaran Williamson died after a headstone fell on him at Craigton Cemetery in Cardonald, Glasgow in May 2015. He suffered two skull fractures and injuries to his heart and liver.

Glasgow City Council has been found guilty of a catalogue of serious health and safety breaches.

The FAI determination found that the council did not have a memorial inspection system in place and failed to repair a hole in a boundary wall where Ciaran accessed the site with friends.

The sheriff ruled Ciaran’s death could have been avoided if the local authority acted on these issues.

The four-week inquiry heard from an expert who said a "gust of wind" could have toppled the grave stone.

Ciaran's mother Stephanie Griffin said: "Every day we are crippled with the agony of losing Ciaran but this conclusion has not brought peace, answers or even a sense of justice.

"Our suffering has been made worse as we’ve been dragged through a process that could have been shortened had Glasgow City Council not refused to concede to obvious failings.

“Instead it threw thousands of public money at a QC and advocate who specialise in criminal cases – this defensive approach shows it set out from day one to divert blame and muddy the waters.

“This FAI found major gaps in Council processes which tell us it has been either defiant or negligent.

“And while we understand FAI’s don’t blame or punish and only give “recommendations”, there’s no rule to say the Council are legally bound to act on them – and who checks to see if they do?

“The Crown refused to prosecute the Council before the facts were fully investigated yet today, when the Court DOES find faults, the Council still escapes prosecution.

“How’s that fair or in the public interest? It’s like the reputation of a public body takes priority and it makes FAIs toothless to the point of meaningless."