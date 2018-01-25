MSPs are demanding answers from deputy first minister John Swinney amid claims that he may have tried to influence evidence given by witnesses to a committee.
Civil servants set up meetings with key witnesses just days before they were due to appear before the Education Committee to discuss the controversial named person scheme.
Emails revealed by a Freedom of Information request in The Times show officials seeking to identify witnesses and arranging meetings before they gave evidence.
The revelation calls into question whether their testimony was affected – some MSPs believe witnesses who gave verbal evidence were less critical than they had been previously in writing.
It also appears to contradict reassurances from Mr Swinney himself, who told the committee in November that meetings with the groups involved were routine.
Johann Lamont, the deputy convenor of the Education Committee said: "I'm prepared to ask John Swinney for an initial response to what's been done in his name." Other members of the committee are believed to share her concerns, while SNP members did not disagree.
A letter has been sent by committee convener James Dornan, asking Mr Swinney for a response before its February 7th meeting.
