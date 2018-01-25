PREPARATIONS are now underway for Donald Trump to visit Britain later this year, No 10 has confirmed.

After a one-to-one meeting between the US President and Theresa May at the World Economic Forum in Davos, a Downing Street spokesman said: “The PM and President concluded by asking officials to work together on finalising the details of a visit by the President to the UK later this year.”

Late last year, Mr Trump pulled out of a working visit to London in February to open the new American embassy, saying that the deal to move from Mayfair had been a bad one. However, it was suspected that he did not want to come for fear of mass protests.

His decision followed a public spat between the White House and Whitehall after the President controversially retweeted videos by far-right group Britain First.

The spat cast doubt about whether or not Mr Trump would ever come to the UK even for the four-day state visit, which the Queen had offered and which had been accepted by the President.

It is still unclear whether or not the “visit” referred to by No 10 will be simply a working one or will be the full state visit.

At his bilateral with Mrs May, the President sought to bolster the US-UK Special Relationship amid diplomatic turbulence, telling the PM: “We love your country.”

Predicting a post-Brexit boost in UK-US trade, he declared: “The discussions...that will be taking place are going to lead to tremendous increase in trade between our countries, which is great for both in terms of jobs. We look forward to that and we are starting that process pretty much as we speak."

Mr Trump also insisted Britain and America were "joined at the hip" in their military co-operation, noting: "There's nothing that would happen to you[where] we wouldn't be there to fight for you. You know that."

He said he wanted to correct a "false rumour" of a trans-Atlantic rift, which was sparked by their earlier spat over his retweeting of videos by far-right group Britain First and his decision not to visit London for the opening of the new US embassy.

The President claimed he and Mrs May had a mutual feeling of “liking each other a lot”.

After their meeting, Mr Trump told Mrs May at a news conference: "I have great respect for everything you are doing. We love your country; I think it's really great."

The PM said she and the president had enjoyed "a great discussion".

"We continue to have that really special relationship between the UK and the United States, standing shoulder to shoulder because we are facing the same challenges across the world.

"As you say, we are working together to defeat those challenges and to meet them. And alongside that, working for a good trade relationship in the future which will be to both our benefits.

"So the UK and the US both do well out of this," she added.

Later, Downing Street said the two leaders had begun their bilateral by discussing Bombardier with the PM reiterating the importance of the company's jobs in Northern Ireland.

A spokesman said: “The PM and the President discussed Iran and the need to work together to combat the destabilising activity which it is conducting in the region, including ballistic missile development, and continuing efforts to ensure Iran does not develop nuclear weapons.

“They also agreed on the importance of continuing to stand side-by-side in the fight against Daesh in Syria and elsewhere.

“The Prime Minister updated the President on the good progress which had been made in the Brexit negotiations so far. The two leaders reiterated their desire for a strong trading relationship post-Brexit, which would be in the interests of both countries,” he added.

Earlier, Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury Secretary, said the UK would still be at the "front of the queue" for a trade deal.

"As soon as the UK is ready we will be prepared to negotiate an attractive trade deal," he told the BBC.

Mr Mnuchin met Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England, to discuss Brexit, and he will meet Chancellor Philip Hammond later today.