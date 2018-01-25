HUNDREDS of Cameron House staff including 155 on zero hours contracts face losing their jobs in the wake of a fatal blaze that claimed the lives of two guests.

Some 450 staff were called to a meeting this morning at Dumbarton Football Club and warned that 300 roles were under threat, following the devastating fire last month. Some 250 turned up.

Half of the affected staff are on zero hour contracts and were told that in the short term there are no working hours available to them and they have been paid up to the middle of January.

