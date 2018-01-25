HUNDREDS of Cameron House staff including 155 on zero hours contracts face losing their jobs in the wake of a fatal blaze that claimed the lives of two guests.
Some 450 staff were called to a meeting this morning at Dumbarton Football Club and warned that 300 roles were under threat, following the devastating fire last month. Some 250 turned up.
Half of the affected staff are on zero hour contracts and were told that in the short term there are no working hours available to them and they have been paid up to the middle of January.
A hotel source said: "The rationale is that a big portion of the facility is out of action and clearly there is a an enormous loss of revenue as that is the main driver of the business."
The fire destroyed the hotel after it broke out before Christmas.
Workers are understood to have been reduced to tears as bosses at the Loch Lomond resort revealed they would begin a period of consultation over the next two months, with a view to making redundancies by mid-March.
Fire crews battled to put out the flames that engulfed the resort Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson died in the blaze Guests Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38, from London, died in the fire on Monday December 18.
Three other people – a family of two adults and a child – were rescued by ladder from the fire and taken to hospital in Glasgow.
Hero fire crews battled the flames for over 24 hours and around 200 guests had to be evacuated.
There is no indication whether the resort will be closed for good or if the Amercian owners plan to refurbish.
