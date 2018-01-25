EFFORTS to repeal legislation aimed at cracking down on sectarianism at football matches have taken a major step forward.
MSPs backed overturning the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Scotland) Act after opposition parties lined up to defeat the SNP.
The move marks a major milestone for Scottish Labour MSP James Kelly’s bid to get rid of laws he branded a “complete failure”. His Bill was supported by 65 votes to 61, with just the SNP opposing.
He said: “Parliament has now made the clear decision to back the repeal of the Football Act. It is discredited legislation which has failed to make any progress in tackling sectarianism, while at the same time dividing fans and the police.
“It is time for the SNP government to listen to the will of parliament and get behind repeal. Instead of continuing to pursue this broken law, it must work to unify parties, anti-sectarian organisations, faith groups and education leaders, and start taking the problem of sectarianism seriously.
“For too long the SNP has hidden behind the Football Act and pretended it is some sort of silver bullet. It is not.
“It is not tenable for the one party, the governing party, to continue to argue for a law condemned by legal experts, equalities organisations and human rights groups, which is now without the support of Parliament. The Football Act has got to go.”
MSPs back the “general principles” of the Bill – meaning it will now proceed to greater scrutiny before a final debate and binding vote at some point in the next few months.
