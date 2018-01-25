CLAIMS by the SNP and Labour of a power-grab over the return of devolved powers to Westminster in key Brexit legislation are bogus and designed to "poison the atmosphere", a former Scottish Secretary has warned.

Tory peer Lord Lang of Monkton said the body of EU legislation would return to the UK as the "nation state" but that many of these repatriated powers should be passed on swiftly if not immediately to the devolved administrations.

His comments came amid continuing controversy over Clause 11 of the EU Withdrawal Bill, voted through by the Commons at the end of last year which passes for debate to the Lords next week.

It established that powers currently exercised by devolved governments within EU frameworks would be initially returned to Westminster.

The Scottish and Welsh Governments have branded the clause a power-grab by London on devolved matters and have said they cannot recommend the legislation be granted consent in its current form.

The Government had previously indicated it planned to bring forward changes aimed at addressing their concerns but delays meant an amendment will now only be introduced when the Bill goes through the House of Lords.

Speaking during a debate on Brexit and the devolved administrations in the House of Lords, Lord Lang said the absence of the long-promised amendment was "a bit like Hamlet without the Prince".

He said: "It seems to me that the body of legislation returning to the United Kingdom has to come in the first instance to the nation state - the entity that the EU recognises and that is handling the Brexit negotiations.

"But it is equally clear that many of the repatriated powers should pass on as quickly as they can, if not immediately, to the devolved administrations to within whose competence the subjects lie.

"Equally clearly, where the national interest dictates, some specific powers should remain at Westminster."

On the complexity of absorbing EU legislation accumulated over the last 40 years against a looming deadline, Lord Lang said: "It feels not so much like a three-dimensional jigsaw as a kaleidoscopic whirlpool."

He added: "It is important to stress that not one of the powers that the devolved parliaments hold at present will be lost in this exercise. What they have they will hold, with many more to come shortly.

"So there is no question of a power grab and it is a pity that bogus claims of that kind should be introduced to distort the picture and poison the atmosphere."

But independent crossbencher Lord Kerr of Kinlochard, the author of Article 50 that triggered the formal Brexit process, said: "The perception in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland is bound to be that not only are they not taking back control, but they are actually losing a bit of the control they already have."

Liberal Democrat peer Lord Wallace of Tankerness decried the “cack-handed” way the bill had been managed by the Government and insisted Clause 11 was "not fit for purpose".

Historian and independent crossbencher Lord Hennessy of Nympsfield warned about the UK being "fractured" by the Brexit process and said the devolution clauses were "crucial to the well-being of our people and the proper functioning of our institutions".

He said it would be "truly tragic if Brexit mutated into the eventual dissolver of the Union that for over 300 years had turned us into a most extraordinary United Kingdom".

Opposition spokesman Lord McAvoy said the use of the term power-grab was "ludicrous and inaccurate", but argued the Government had created the atmosphere where the accusation could be made.

Scotland Office Minister Lord Duncan of Springbank conceded that clause 11 needed to be changed, declaring: "It is not going to work in its present capacity."

Every effort was being made to arrive at an agreed form of words with the devolved administrations, including “deep dives” by officials in all the UK administrations.

He ended by quoting Robbie Burns telling peers: “’Be Britain still to Britain true amang ourselves united. For never but by British hands maun British wrangs be righted. No, never but by British hands shall British wrangs be righted.”