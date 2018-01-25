DISGRUNTLED Tory MPs are mulling over a bid to ditch Theresa May should the party fare badly at the spring local elections.

Having seen threats of a possible coup attempt rise and fall since she took over from David Cameron following the 2016 EU referendum, the Prime Minister is seeing the level of frustration with her premiership rise once again on the backbenches.

A no confidence vote in the Conservative leader is triggered automatically if Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, receives 48 letters ie 15 per cent of the parliamentary party. It is thought he already has more than 40 in his desk.

One senior backbencher suggested Sir Graham was “ashen-faced” at getting just one more letter. He has reportedly put out a plea for MPs not to think very hard about sending him any more formal demands for a leadership contest.

Pointing to the May 3 polls, a former minister noted: "If it's a complete meltdown, then there will be a leadership challenge.”

A colleague said: “She’s on very thin ice. We had the election, then the conference; she bought herself some time with the Budget and the Brexit deal but the reshuffle has caused a new series of problems.”

However, another Tory source suggested it would be “madness” to try to switch leader as the Government entered the most crucial phase of the Brexit talks. “It would be a complete mess. And, who by the way, would take over?”

All the seats in London's 32 borough councils are up for grabs with experts suggesting the Tory Party could lose control of more than half of the authorities it currently holds. Also up for grabs are seats across 34 metropolitan boroughs, 68 district/borough councils and 17 unitary authorities south of the border.

Exasperation at Mrs May’s leadership spilled over in recent days when Nick Boles, the former Skills Minister, accusing his party leader of “constantly disappointing” and urged her to “raise your game”.

Sir Nicholas Soames, the former Armed Forces Minister, called for a more “bold and brave” approach from No 10 to prevent voters drifting to Labour’s radical left-wing agenda and described Mrs May’s vision “dull, dull, dull”.

During her visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, the PM, asked about the growing level of discontent within her party, replied that she remained focused on those aims she set out when she entered Downing Street, stressing how she wanted “a country that really works for everyone”.