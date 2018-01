DISGRUNTLED Tory MPs are mulling over a bid to ditch Theresa May should the party fare badly at the spring local elections.

Having seen threats of a possible coup attempt rise and fall since she took over from David Cameron following the 2016 EU referendum, the Prime Minister is seeing the level of frustration with her premiership rise once again on the backbenches.

A no confidence vote in the Conservative leader is triggered automatically if Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, receives 48 letters ie 15 per cent of the parliamentary party. It is thought he already has more than 40 in his desk.

