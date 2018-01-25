SCOTLAND has no regularly-funded artist-led children's theatre company after Creative Scotland dropped three including the Scottish Youth Theatre from its three-year financial backing round.

Children's companies Catherine Wheels and Visible Fictions who were also dropped from the 2018-21 Regular Funding Network list both made the claim while raising concerns about the development coming in 2018, The Year of Young People.

Catherine Wheels, formed in 1999 by artistic director Gill Robertson claimed Scotland is now the only country in Europe without an artist-led regularly funded theatre company "and this is an embarrassment for a progressive nation".

The company said: "As Scotland’s most celebrated and prolific producer of children’s theatre we are devastated by Creative Scotland’s decision to cut our funding," the said.

"Our company has been at the heart of establishing high-quality children’s theatre in Scotland, to a standard which has earned us, and Scotland, the reputation as world leaders in the field."

Creative Scotland said it continues to support three groups who work with children and theatre - Starcatchers, Lyra and Youth Theatre Arts Scotland.

The Scottish Youth Theatre, which has helped further the careers of a number of well known Scottish actors, including Gerard Butler missed out on funding three years ago, and has missed out again.

The theatre says financial aid from the Scottish Government and Clyde Blowers has kept them over the past three years and that Creative Scotland's decision had presented the company with "serious challenges."

The group, which received £220,925 in 2014 from Creative Scotland said it "remains committed to continuing our work with the children and young people of Scotland".

The theatre said: "We believe we submitted a strong and realistic business plan to Creative Scotland which reflects the significant changes that came out of a period of comprehensive review.

"In the past year we have instigated a number of new initiatives and taken steps to improve the diversity of our participants. We have launched two new companies for young theatre-makers, found ways to support young artists to make their own work and given hundreds of children and young people their first taste of theatre.

"We live in a time of overwhelming evidence that the arts improve mental health and overall wellbeing; increase self-esteem and social engagement and develop meaningful skills for learning, life and work. Participation in youth theatre delivers all these benefits in abundance.

"We need to act quickly and prudently to steady the ship once more and find a way to continue to offer these opportunities - especially in Scotland’s Year of Young People."

Visible Fictions said it was "saddened and disappointed" by the decision adding: "We are concerned that without this stability we may find it challenging to continue to produce the quality and volume of work we have previously – and to forge strong links with delivery partners and communities."

A Creative Scotland spokesman said:“Creative Scotland is fully committed to supporting, developing and expanding creative learning and supporting access to creativity for young people, across the organisations we support throughout Scotland.

“The Regular Funding 2018-21 network of organisations is strong in its experience of, and ambition for, developing all aspects of creativity for young people and creative learning. Through their plans, the organisations in the network have demonstrated how they will contribute to the creative lives and ambitions of young people in Scotland.

“Youth arts and creative learning programmes for, and involving, young people extend across the network of Regularly Funded organisations, with more than 83% including work with or for children and young people as a key part of their future plans, including as decision makers.”