PHILIP Hammond has been rebuked after stoking up a row with Eurosceptic Conservatives by suggesting any change to Britain's trade relations with the EU after Brexit could be "very modest".

In a sign of Tory sensitivity on the issue, a Downing Street source said the plans to leave the customs union and single market "could not be described as very modest changes".

The Chancellor’s comment came as leading Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg urged ministers not to be "timid and cowering" in their approach to EU withdrawal.

Mr Rees-Mogg, Chairman of the influential European Research Group, was warning that close alignment with the EU after Brexit would prevent "meaningful" trade deals with other countries, leaving Britain a "vassal" of the remaining 27-nation bloc.

In a speech to UK businesses at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Hammond warned that European economies were not currently strong enough to be exposed to "any unnecessary economic, fiscal or financial stability risks".

He said: "It is right to recognise that the process of the UK moving from membership of the EU to a future and different relationship with the EU has the potential to present such risks."

Mr Hammond was speaking to a lunch hosted in the Swiss ski resort by the CBI, whose director general Carolyn Fairbairn earlier this week called for the UK to remain in a customs union with the EU.

The Chancellor - who is regarded by many Eurosceptics as a Cabinet obstacle to a "clean break" from Brussels - said he welcomed Ms Fairbairn's speech for its focus on securing "the closest possible future relationship between the EU and the UK, post-Brexit".

He said he was hopeful of achieving a good deal on future trade with the EU because "we are taking two completely interconnected and aligned economies with high levels of trade between them and selectively moving them - hopefully very modestly - apart."

Mr Hammond also surprised some observers by suggesting that Britain and the EU would not finalise proposals for a trade deal before MPs voted on the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

His comments appeared to put him at odds with Theresa May, who has said the UK can complete a free trade deal before Brexit day on March 29 2019, at which time a separate withdrawal and transition agreement is expected to be in place.

Last month, MPs won the right to have a "meaningful" vote on the withdrawal agreement after Tory Brexit rebels inflicted a defeat on the Government.

Mr Hammond's admission that MPs were unlikely to know the proposed details of the future UK-EU relationship led to accusations they would be voting "with their eyes closed".

Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake insisted: “Ministers must not be allowed to turn these negotiations into an executive power-grab.”

Meanwhile, David Davis in a keynote speech today will insist the UK will be able to negotiate trade deals as soon as it leaves the EU even though it will still follow many of Brussels' rules.

The Brexit Secretary will spell out the Government's aims for a two-year "implementation period" after leaving the bloc in March 2019 during which the UK will effectively follow the regulations of the single market and customs union.

But he is prepared for a clash with Brussels over the prospect of carrying out independent trade talks and potentially signing deals which would come into force once the transition period is over.

The intervention, in a speech in Middlesbrough, comes after Mr Davis clashed with Mr Rees-Mogg over the terms of the transition period, which the influential backbencher claimed would leave the UK a "vassal state".

Responding to Mr Davis’s speech, Sir Keir Starmer, his Labour Shadow, accused the Government of “double-speak,” saying the issue of the transition period should have been resolved months ago.

“However, the Government are fundamentally split on this issue with many in Theresa May’s party wanting to rip the UK out of Europe at any cost. Ministers should put the national interest first and guarantee a deal that will protect jobs and the economy,” he added.