IT purveys made-to-measure tweeds and leathers to A-list celebrities around the world ranging from Kate Moss to America Ferrera.

But Totty Rocks, the Edinburgh-based designer label run by Holly Mitchell and Lynsey Miller, is probably best known in Scotland for its part in the style evolution of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The Herald was party to a glimpse of the makings of the next garment set for the First Minister as it shapes up to become a bespoke two-piece suit.

The suit will be given to the First Minister to mark the first collaboration of the firm and the Carloway Mill Harris Tweed firm on the Isle of Lewis, which was saved in a management buyout last year.

Ms Michell said: "We are working with Annie Macdonald who has created a piece of fabric for Nicola and we are basically collaborating with her on a little two piece outfit.

“It is really beautiful, everything is vegetable-dyed and hand-woven.

"It is a collaboration with us and them and hopefully we will be working with them in the future."

Ms Sturgeon wore the label's red bow pencil dress on the day she became First Minister in November 2014, also choosing to wear it in her official portrait.

The politician wore a pink Totty Rocks jacket and black dress to meet the Queen the following year, while the dress she wore for an STV debate also came from the range.

Ms Mitchell said the firm is on the verge of a partnership with a separate Scottish manufacturer for off-the-peg items.

She said: "Up until now Lynsey and I have been making everything in the shop ourselves.

"Demand is getting higher so for smaller pieces like blouses and dresses it gives the customer more satisfaction to pick it off-the-peg instead of waiting a couple of weeks for it to arrive.

"We find our customers are happy to wait for something like a bespoke tweed and velvet or tweed and leather coat, but things likes blouses and dresses people just pick them up.

"We’ve had our busiest year yet in the last year, so that’s our next step and we are very excited about that."