Celtic are not looking to sell Moussa Dembele in the January transfer window, according to Parkhead manager Brendan Rodgers. The club have turned down a formal bid for the striker this week, believed to be from Brighton, which falls below their valuation and Rodgers expects the striker to remain a Celtic player when the transfer window comes to a close next week.

The French under-21 internationalist appeared to be on his way out of Glasgow with Chris Davies, Celtic’s assistant manager, stating earlier this week that he felt Dembele was preparing to exit the club.

All the signs had pointed to Celtic being resigned to losing the striker who has been benched and overlooked for recent games against Brechin and Partick Thistle amid interest from Stoke City, Crystal Palace, Everton and Roma. “The situation with Moussa is absolutely fine. The boy has two and a half years left on his deal here but there’s a lot of speculation. We don’t want to sell him. Simple as that. We’ve had one bid that’s come in and it’s way under his value to us. But the message is - we don’t want to sell.”

Rodgers had spoken of his belief that Dembele’s focus had been affected by the speculation regarding his future earlier this month, however he was at pains to stress that the player’s professionalism has not been questioned by anyone at the club. That appears to be backed up by the fact there has been nothing said publicly by either the striker or his representatives this month. Certainly Celtic appear to have gone from bracing themselves for Dembele’s exit to anticipating his presence for the remainder of the season.

“His behaviour has been great,” insisted Rodgers. “Yes, there was a slight focus that moved away, which I can understand and I think everyone can understand why that is. I have said since my first day in here that I always pick a team on attitude and energy.

“That never changes. Whether someone is playing or not, that’s what we look for and it’s nothing personal. It’s what the team needs.

“Moussa has been training well. This is a really unstable for lot of players and you’ll have seen and heard about players in this situation downing tools or going AWOL. This kid has never done that. He’s never once asked to leave.

“There had been enquiries to the club and to me but I spoke to Peter [Lawwell] and there was a bid that came in. But nothing’s changed. I don’t think there’s an issue with him. He’s not stomping his feet to leave.

“Moussa knows where he is at and if he’ still here for the second part of the season then he’ll contribute and do well for us.”