I HAVE always fancied a trip to Davos in the winter. Right now the closest I’m getting to such an experience is reading the old and rather dated Hammond Innes thriller, The Lonely Skier.

Though set in the Italian Dolomites, not the Swiss Alps where Davos is located, the book still exudes that sense of a snow-blanketed picture postcard idyll.

Befitting its literary genre, it is full of scheming and unscrupulous characters, not unlike many of those political and business leaders attending the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) that once again this week brings a degree of tarnish to Davos’s otherwise crystalline purity.

The official “theme” of this year’s meeting is: “Creating a shared future in a fractured world.” To be fair there is a lot of sharing at the Davos jamboree. Most of this mutual bonhomie takes place at lavish parties. There Davos Man and Davos Woman, as the elites have been dubbed, have been known to guzzle ludicrously expensive wines like water and have Michelin-star chefs rustle up the canapés while listening to music legends.

Besides the Russian oligarchs, business billionaires and company CEOs attending, there will of course be scores of world leaders ready to discuss among other things “Saving economic globalisation from itself” and “Finding a new equilibrium in the Middle East”.

I’ve just about had it with the hypocritical virtue signalling of the wealthy and powerful. While posing as benefactors to the “deserving needy” so often they are at best nothing more than self-serving opportunists and at worst mercenary predators.

The WEF describes its official mission as “improving the state of the world”. But to be frank there seems little to refute the oft-repeated accusations of it being little more than an extravagant “talking shop” incapable of delivering meaningful change.

To head off criticisms of it being simply an echo chamber for elites, the WEF invites heads of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), charities and trade unions to attend Davos, but few within such ranks are under any illusions that what they represent or say will be heeded or acted upon at the summit.

You’d need to be daft to think that many of the rich and powerful in attendance give a damn about issues under discussion like “inclusivity”, “equality” “mindfulness” and “international co-operation” unless of course it offers them a buck or opportunity to extend their clout and influence.

The actual world which so many of these rich elites inhabit was made as clear as a Davos fair-weather sky this week, in Oxfam’s annual inequality report.

Many billionaires, some of whom will doubtless be indulging their largesse at Davos, increased their wealth by $762 billion last year, enough to end “global extreme poverty seven times over,” according to Oxfam’s findings.

The bottom line here is that that half of the world’s population received no share of all wealth created globally in 2017.

If ever this underlined the “fractured world’”of the WEF’s keynote theme this year, then there you have it.

You can be sure that unpalatable fact, however, won’t be a favourite after-dinner talking point this week over a glass of Krug or Cristal at the Steigenberger Belvedere, as Davos Man and Davos Woman hold court on the state of the world.

Before anyone accuses me of demonising capitalism or being obsessed with the rich rather than being concerned with the poor, can I just point out that sometimes deals done at Davos are helpful to those most in need. I accept that and indeed on many occasions while covering events in the developing world, have witnessed how people have been helped to escape poverty as a result of free market economics. These fortunate few though remain very much the exception, with the challenges of inequality increasing not receding because of prevailing global attitudes to wealth.

How telling it is too that Davos will have the presence of one Donald Trump this year. Traditionally, American presidents don’t attend. Here is a US leader whose protectionist “America First” rhetoric would at face value seem sharply at odds with the globalist feel good vibes espoused at Davos.

But as we know all too well by now, The Donald is the ultimate opportunist. Before leaving Washington for Davos on Wednesday, he tweeted to his 47 million followers that he was going to Davos “to tell the world how great America is and is doing”.

There are other opportunist reasons why he is going. To begin with Barack Obama didn’t, which means it must be the right place for him to show up.

Then there is the simple fact that Davos is certainly not a “shithole” and the general ambience will no doubt remind him more of his Florida resort at Mar-a-Lago. Swap golf for skiing and you will see where I’m coming from, even if it’s unlikely Mr Trump will ever find himself anywhere near a piste.

And speaking of golf as evidenced by the presence of a Trump International Golf Club in Dubai, and a Trump Tower in Manila, the man himself is a global brand, so where better to sell his wares and do deals than Davos?

Let’s not imagine for a moment that all that glad-handing with Theresa May yesterday, and predictions of a “tremendous increase” in UK- US trade is all to do with politics and the “special relationship”. Mr Trump’s visit to Davos is as much motivated by what he can get out of it for himself as it for his country. To that end he will find himself in good company in Davos.

Among Mr Trump and his fellow elites there you won’t hear much about tax evasion or the erosion of worker rights and if you do, you can bet that, along with climate change and social responsibility, little if anything in practice will be implemented as a result of such talk.

It was the world respected Serbian-American economist Branko Milanovic, who called the Davos corporate elites out for what they really represent.

“It is cheaper to place a sticker about fair trade than to give up the use of zero-hour contracts. They are loath to pay a living wage, but they will fund a philharmonic orchestra. They will ban unions, but they will organise a workshop on transparency in government.” Yes, Mr Milanovic, that pretty much nails it.