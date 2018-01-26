NHS staff who were conned out of thousands of pounds by their own supervisor were reduced to tears when their colleagues secretly raised money to pay them back.

Sharon Bow told nine cleaning staff in January last year she would take payments for a Christmas savings scheme with a hamper company.

But despite making around £4,000 in payments to her throughout the year, the staff based in Kirkcaldy grew suspicious of Bow in late November.

And after calling the company they were shocked to find that no payments had been made in their names.

Bow was charged by police in early December pending a court appearance.

Meanwhile the victims were left with no money just before Christmas.

Victim Louise Ross, 47, said Bow, her supervisor, first recommended entering the saving scheme last year.

She said: “Nine of us agreed, so we all started paying in January.

“We made all our payments, and then by December 1 a couple of staff had called the company to find that she’d registered all nine names but never paid a penny, not even in her own name. We tried to contact her and got no answer so the company told us to go to the police.

“I’d paid £440, expecting to get that back in December, and got nothing. Others paid up to £500.

“We worked with her every night, so we didn’t think there was any problem.

“She’d been a supervisor for a while. Some of us had known her for years.

“She was chasing us up for payments.

“She sent someone to my dad’s door for money when I was looking after him when he was dying of cancer.

“It would have hit others worse who had younger children.”

Bow appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted a fraudulent scheme.

She was sentenced to a community payback order of 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, with the supervision order running for 18 months.

Unknown to the group, NHS staff started a campaign to raise funds, and in just 10 days they were repaid in full – a moment which brought Louise to tears.

Ms Ross added: “We were so humbled, because at Christmas time everyone struggles.

“I’ve never cried so much in my life, and it’s happy tears. It was really overwhelming.”