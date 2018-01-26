AN award winning children's theatre company is to appeal the controversial decision to cut its funding by the nation's arts agency.

Catherine Wheels, based in the Brunton Theatre in Musselburgh, said it was "devastated" to be one of 20 companies to lose vital three year funding deals this week.

The removal of the company, lauded for its productions such as White which won a clutch of awards in 2010, from the list of Regularly Funded Organisations, has caused consternation in the theatre world.

The cutting of another theatre company for young people, Visible Fictions, from the list has also drawn expressions of anger and dismay, with the Scottish Society of Playwrights saying the decisions are a "serious blow to the sector".

Catherine Wheels, which had been funded with more than £600,000 in the last three year deal, met with Janet Archer, chief executive of Creative Scotland, yesterday, and will now appeal the decision.

A Catherine Wheels statement said: "As Scotland’s most celebrated and prolific producer of children’s theatre we are devastated by Creative Scotland’s decision to cut our funding.

"Although our RFO application shows we were recommended for a 9% funding increase we have been told, without any prior notice to Wednesday’s email, that we will no longer be regularly funded."

Last year Catherine Wheels toured 11 shows and the statement added: "With no details available for a potential strategic Touring Fund, nor the Theatre RFO network goals, we have no idea about our future."

A spokesman for Creative Scotland said an appeal procedure does not exist, but a complaints procedure can be followed.

He said touring theatre companies, like Catherine Wheels, are receiving one year of "transition funding".

Visible Fictions, which was funded also with £660,00 in the last deal, said: "We are concerned that without this stability we may find it challenging to continue to produce the quality and volume of work we have previously – and to forge strong links with delivery partners and communities."

The Scottish Society of Playwrights said they are dismayed at the withdrawal of funding from some "significant and well-established theatre companies in the latest RFO announcements."

It said Lung Ha and Birds of Paradise have "championed inclusivity and diversity...in a way not seen elsewhere" while Fire Exit is "the kid of innovative writer-led company we would expect to see encouraged and supported rather than cut."

It adds: "Catherine Wheels and Visible Fictions are internationally celebrated pioneers of theatre for young people in Scotland.

"This loss of funding leaves Scotland without a regularly funded company in that sector. In the Year of Young People this decision is hugely disappointing.

"As a playwright's organisation we note that all of these companies have been long term producers of new writing.

"These cuts, along with standstill funding for the Traverse, represent a serious blow to out sector."

The debate over the funding decisions has been vociferous on social media.

Grid Iron Theatre Company, which retained its funding, said it was "deeply saddened that so many of our excellent friends and colleagues have been cut...please [Creative Scotland], tell us what you were thinking?"

The visual arts company NVA, which is in the process of transforming St Peter's Seminary in Cardross into a cultural centre, was also cut from the RFO list.

Yesterday it acknowledged the "very disappointing news" and added: "We welcome a constructive discussion with Creative Scotland on this surprising decision. However, they are only one of many partners that we work with to deliver our public art programmes.

"The company uses a strong mixed economy model that combines public funding, private donations and self-generated income which we re-invest every year in the cultural sector in Scotland."