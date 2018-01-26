Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates is to visit a Edinburgh University today for the unveiling of a new “cutting-edge” crop research project.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has contributed towards the scheme which sees British scientists developing more productive, nutritious and drought resistant crops to help farmers cope with drought and flooding.
The Microsoft founder will also hear how Scottish health boards and universities are helping improve health care in developing countries.
These include a partnership with Scottish psychiatrists, which has seen 500 Malawian doctors trained in mental health care. Prior to the Scotland Malalwi Mental Health Education Project the African country had one psychiatrist for a population of nearly 17 million.
A partnership between NHS Grampian and a hospital in Ethiopia has improved maternity ward hygiene and Scottish medical students have built breathing kits using spare parts. Meanwhile staff from NHS Borders working in Zambia have provided training in sexual health, tuberculosis control, radiology and maternity to local health workers.
International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt, said: “New ideas, cutting edge science and innovative partnerships with organisations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will help Britain create a healthier, more secure and prosperous world for us all.”
