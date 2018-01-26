A Moscow cinema has shown a satirical film about Soviet leader Josef Stalin despite an official ban.
The Culture Ministry has rescinded the permit for screening Scottish writer-director Armando Iannucci’s The Death Of Stalin just two days before its scheduled premiere. The decision followed criticism from communists and others that the British-French production made a mockery of Russian history.
Pioner cinema showed the film on Thursday as planned, defying the ministry’s move.
Loading article content
The ministry warned the cinema will face sanctions in line with the law. Screening the film without a licence is punishable by a fine of up to 100,000 rubles (about 1,800 US dollars) and could lead to the cinema’s closure in case of a second violation.
Stalin remains widely admired in Russia despite his brutal purges that killed millions.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?