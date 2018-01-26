Social media lit up on Thursday night once people caught a glimpse of the cover of Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue.
It seems that Reese Witherspoon, who is leaning against Oprah Winfrey, has three legs in the photo.
I figured out the mystery of the 3 legs of #ReeseWitherspoon — the one labeled Leg no. 1 makes a severe bend to her left beneath Leg no. 3 and reappears as Leg no. 2. Like Oswald’s “Magic Bullet” theory. We just never noticed it before. (Now we’ll never NOT be noticing it.) pic.twitter.com/yZsJ5P8GIn— frazier moore (@tvfrazier) January 25, 2018
After Twitter users poked fun of the phenomenon, Ms Witherspoon decided to play along.
Loading article content
"Well, I guess everybody knows now," she tweeted. "I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am." She added, "I will never apologize for snuggling" Winfrey.
Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018
Oprah Winfrey played along, replying: "I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand," she tweeted, acknowledging what appeared to be a third hand belonging to her in a separate photo in the Vanity Fair package.
a hypercube— David Sims (@davidlsims) January 25, 2018
What did Vanity Fair have to say about the confusing picture? USA TODAY reached out and was referred to the magazine's own tweets in response.
About Witherspoon's extra limb, Vanity Fair said: "While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress."
While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018
And about Ms Winfrey's third hand? Here's what the magazine tweeted: "As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error online.)"
While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.