THE Scottish Daily Mail has apologised to Nicola Sturgeon after it reported she had drastically reduced the occasions on which a Union flag can be flown from public buildings.

The newspaper said it accepted the First Minister "had no involvement" in the decision, which was made in 2010 under Alex Salmond.

It comes after a furious row erupted over changes to published guidance recommending the Union flag should only be flown on Remembrance Day.

Last year's guidance stated the Union flag should be flown on several occasions including Royal birthdays and anniversaries.

READ MORE: Why we should flag up the dangers of the Saltire vs Union Jack row

The Mail said Ms Sturgeon had "decreed" the flag should not be flown to mark Royal occasions – with the Lion Rampant used instead.

But the Scottish Government said the guidance had simply been updated by officials to reflect actual practice, and the Union flag will be flown on the same number of days as previous years.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond revealed he changed the policy after a conversation with the Queen at Balmoral in 2010.

In a correction issued on page two of today's paper, the Mail said: "We are happy to clarify that the decision to change the policy on flag flying was taken and implemented by former First Minister Alex Salmond in 2010.

"The Protocol and Honours Team updated operational guidance in December 2017.

"We accept that the policy did not change under Nicola Sturgeon and that she had no involvement in the Protocol and Honours Team updating the operational guidance on flag flying for 2018.

"We apologise to Ms Sturgeon for the contrary impression given."

READ MORE: Scottish Government demands apology over Union flag row

The Scottish Government has also demanded apologies from the Daily Telegraph and Daily Express over their coverage of the story.

It threatened to take the case to the Independent Press Standards Organisation, the industry regulator, if the issue is not resolved.

Nicola Sturgeon said the Mail "has admitted that its ridiculous story about me and flags was utterly false and issued a full apology".

Writing on Twitter, she added: "Rigorous scrutiny of politicians by a free media is fundamental to our democracy.

"But when newspapers publish blatant untruths they do a disservice, not just to those they defame, but to the integrity of their trade.

"That’s why it’s important to challenge falsehoods."