Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is the latest male BBC presenter to take a pay cut amid the controversy over the gender gap.

Jeremy Vine, John Humphrys and Huw Edwards have also agreed to pay cuts – either formally or in principle, according to reports.

The corporation is also believed to be in discussions with North America editor Jon Sopel, the BBC News website says.

BBC 5 live’s Breakfast host Campbell confirmed, while on-air, that he was taking a pay cut.

Radio host John Humphrys (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)

After a news story about male presenters was read out, the Scottish broadcaster confirmed he was also on the list, telling his co-presenter “you’re not going to interview me are you?”

He added: “It’s all very civilised and collegiate.”

Radio 2 host Vine also confirmed he was taking a pay cut, telling the BBC News Channel: “I think it all needs to be sorted out and I support my female colleagues who have rightly said that they should be paid the same when they are doing the same job.

“It is just a no-brainer, so it wasn’t a problem for me to accept one.”

It comes after the BBC’s China editor Carrie Gracie resigned from her role in protest at unequal pay, and called for men and women at the corporation to be paid the same.

Last year, the broadcaster published a list of its top earners, setting out the pay for staff on more than £150,000, revealing a shocking gap in the earnings of its most well-known male and female presenters and actors.

Radio 2’s Chris Evans topped the list on more than £2 million, while the highest paid woman was Claudia Winkleman on between £450,000 and £499,999.

Humphrys, who presents the Radio 4 Today programme, was shown to earn between £600,000 and £650,000.

Vine was one of the highest paid stars, earning £700,000-£749,999, while BBC News presenter Edwards earned £550,000-£599,999 and Sopel, the BBC’s North America editor, received £200,000-£249,999.