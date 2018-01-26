Around 300 smaller rail suppliers to collapsed construction giant Carillion are to be paid the arrears they are owed, it has been announced.

An agreement between the Official Receiver’s special manager, PwC, and Network Rail (NR) covers arrears from Christmas to January 15 when the company went into liquidation.

This adds to last week’s announcement that all certified work after January 15 to all suppliers on rail projects will be paid until further notice and that Carillion rail employees will be paid until at least mid-April.

