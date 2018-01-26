Musical sensations, the Ayoub Sisters, have been thrilling audiences with their blend of classic and crossover sounds. With a No1 selling debut album and appearances at the Royal Albert Hall with Classic FM Live, as well as at the BAFTAs, they’ve been described as ‘stars in the making.”

And where is that stars like these are actually made? Well its at the Music School of Douglas Academy in Milngavie.

It’s here that gifted young musicians from all over Scotland are given a world class training alongside their academic studies.

The training is fully funded by the Scottish Government and subsidised by East Dunbartonshire Council and parents do not have to pay anything, not even if they live outwith travelling distance and their children have to be provided with residential accommodation, which is in a newly-built facility in Knightswood that’s shared with the Dance School of Scotland.

What students get at the Music School is an opportunity to study at a high-performing comprehensive with an outstanding academic record, while at the same time developing their musical theory and practice under the guidance of teachers who are themselves at the top of the musical profession, including members of the RSNO, the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and Scottish Opera.

The standard of music across the school is very high, but pupils within the Music School receive intensive training in two instruments, as well as classes in composition, aural musicianship, history, harmony and music theory. Every Friday there are lunchtime recitals within the school and outside engagements are also undertaken, giving students the chance to learn about performing in many different contexts.

The Music School was set up in 1979 and since then has been responsible for nurturing some of Scotland’s finest young musical talent, including composer Tom Harrold and Jamie MacDougall, one of the Three Tenors and presenter of BBC Radio Scotland’s Classics Uwrapped.

Speaking recently of her time at the Music School of Douglas Academy, Laura Ayoub said: “We had the opportunity to receive one-on-one piano, cello, violin, singing and competitions and to play in chamber groups, take part in vocal ensembles and symphony orchestras and give performances in front of our fellow students, staff and peers.

“Accommodation and transport to and from school were fully subsidised by the Scottish Executive, which meant that every single child that showed promise had a fair chance of being accepted into the school - regardless of their financial situation.

“ And the quality of our education was exceptional, with world class teachers passing on their knowledge to us on a daily basis.”

The deadline for applications for this year’s intake of pupils into the Music School of Douglas Academy is Monday, 29 January.

Application forms can be downloaded from the school website (www.douglas.e-dunbarton.sch.uk) and Mark Evans, course director, is happy to take phone calls on 0141 955 2365 from parents who want information. and

Auditions will take place in February and March. The first round of auditions is open to all applicants and those who make it through that process are invited to attend for two days of rigorous assessment.

Entry is from P7 until S5 although, very occasionally, a pupil will be accepted into S6.

Mark Evans says: “The music school offers children in Scotland the chance of a world class musical education and around half of all students go on to study music at conservatoire level.”

“Those who choose other paths often maintain a keen interest in music and many have achieved success in other professions, something that may be attributed to their musical studies as nowadays we are fully aware of the evidence supporting the connection between musical training and brain development.

The integration of the Music School into a standard comprehensive has had benefits across the board.

“Many of our music school pupils perform to a high standard academically and the influence of music is very beneficial to the whole school.”

The facilities are second to none, with two floors of soundproofed rehearsal rooms and a concert hall with a concert-grand piano. And while the emphasis is on musical excellence, the atmosphere, says Evans is one of a nurturing and supportive environment.